Oregon hosts Arizona State following Perez’s 20-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Oregon Ducks after Jose Perez scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 82-67 win against the USC Trojans.

The Ducks are 9-0 on their home court. Oregon ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 5-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Oregon scores 78.2 points, 7.8 more per game than the 70.4 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Sun Devils face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Ducks.

Frankie Collins is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.