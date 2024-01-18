Oregon faces Colorado on 6-game win streak

Oregon Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -6; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will attempt to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Colorado.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-0 in home games. Colorado ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Ducks have gone 5-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Colorado’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Ducks match up Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.6 points. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

