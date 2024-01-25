Oral Roberts wins 74-67 over Omaha

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride’s 22 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Omaha 74-67 on Thursday night. McBride added five…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride’s 22 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Omaha 74-67 on Thursday night.

McBride added five rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 3-4 Summit League). Jailen Bedford added 19 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, and grabbed eight rebounds. Jalen Miller had nine points and finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (10-12, 3-4) with 19 points and two steals. Marquel Sutton added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Omaha. JJ White also recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Oral Roberts took the lead with 4:34 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Bedford led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-22 at the break. Oral Roberts was outscored by Omaha in the second half by five points, with McBride scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

