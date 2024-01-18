Oral Roberts visits North Dakota after Omot’s 30-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-10, 1-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-10, 1-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after B.J. Omot scored 30 points in North Dakota’s 82-69 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 6.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jailen Bedford averaging 6.9.

North Dakota’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Dakota allows.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omot is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Kareem Thompson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Issac McBride is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.