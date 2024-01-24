Oral Roberts hosts Sutton and Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (10-11, 3-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-11, 2-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (10-11, 3-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-11, 2-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Marquel Sutton scored 21 points in Omaha’s 74-72 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit League with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Issac McBride averaging 8.4.

The Mavericks are 3-3 against Summit League opponents. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is averaging 20.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Kareem Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

JJ White is averaging 8.3 points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

