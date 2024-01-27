Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State after McBride’s 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-9, 5-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-11, 3-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-9, 5-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-11, 3-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Issac McBride scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-67 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks sixth in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 5-1 against conference opponents. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Oral Roberts’ average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Oral Roberts gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thompson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. McBride is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 18 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

