Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota after McBride’s 29-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Issac McBride scored 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-78 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Oral Roberts is fifth in the Summit League scoring 75.2 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Coyotes are 1-1 in conference matchups. South Dakota has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Coyotes face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is shooting 42.4% and averaging 19.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Kareem Thompson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

