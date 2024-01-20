Live Radio
Omot’s 20-points power North Dakota to a 92-78 victory over Denver

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 3:32 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot’s 20 points powered North Dakota past Denver 92-78 on Saturday.

Omot added six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (11-10, 3-3 Summit League). Amar Kuljuhovic scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added 15 rebounds. Treysen Eaglestaff shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

Tommy Bruner finished with 32 points and three steals for the Pioneers (12-8, 3-2). Touko Tainamo added 14 points and six rebounds for Denver. In addition, Jaxon Brenchley finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

North Dakota plays Saturday against St. Thomas on the road, and Denver hosts South Dakota on Thursday.

