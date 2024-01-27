Live Radio
Omot scores 22, leads North Dakota over St. Thomas-Minnesota 74-64

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 10:11 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — B.J. Omot had 22 points in North Dakota’s 74-64 victory St. Thomas-Minnesota on Saturday night.

Omot also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Fightin’ Hawks (12-10, 4-3 Summit League). Eli King scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and four steals. Tyree Ihenacho was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tommies (14-8, 4-3) were led by Raheem Anthony, who posted 32 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kendall Blue and Ryan Dufault added eight points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

