Omot, North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to visit Brown, UMKC Kangaroos

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 0-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-11, 1-2 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces UMKC in Summit League action Saturday.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-1 at home. UMKC is third in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-3 in Summit League play. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 6.5.

UMKC is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Fightin’ Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 14.5 points. B.J. Omot is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

