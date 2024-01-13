Omot, North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks square off against the UMKC Kangaroos

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 0-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-11, 1-2 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 0-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-11, 1-2 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks visit Jamar Brown and the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-1 in home games. UMKC is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-3 against conference opponents. North Dakota averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UMKC averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 72.5 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.7 UMKC allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristion Courseault is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Kangaroos.

Omot is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

