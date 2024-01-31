Omot leads North Dakota against South Dakota after 22-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-10, 4-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 2-5 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-10, 4-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 2-5 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after B.J. Omot scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 74-64 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 5-4 at home. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit League with 12.5 assists per game led by Bostyn Holt averaging 2.8.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-3 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

South Dakota is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Fightin’ Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Coyotes. Kaleb Stewart is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Omot is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

