Omot leads North Dakota against Denver after 25-point game

Denver Pioneers (12-7, 3-1 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-10, 2-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces the Denver Pioneers after B.J. Omot scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 87-77 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit League scoring 73.7 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Pioneers are 3-1 in Summit League play. Denver ranks second in the Summit League with 13.8 assists per game led by Tommy Bruner averaging 4.3.

North Dakota averages 73.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 78.0 Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota gives up.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omot is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Bruner is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 24.8 points and 4.3 assists. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

