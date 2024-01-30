Omoruyi, Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 3-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 3-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kanye Clary and the Penn State Nittany Lions visit Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-2 on their home court. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten in rebounding with 38.9 rebounds. Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights with 9.2 boards.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rutgers’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 11.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Clary is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.