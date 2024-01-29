Omier, Miami Hurricanes square off against the NC State Wolfpack

Miami Hurricanes (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-7, 5-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami Hurricanes (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-7, 5-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes NC State and Miami (FL) meet on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-2 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 7.2.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-4 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks second in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.6.

NC State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Hurricanes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack. Casey Morsell is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for NC State.

Nijel Pack is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Omier is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.