Omier leads Miami (FL) against No. 16 Clemson after 27-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the No. 16 Clemson Tigers after Norchad Omier scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 95-55 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is sixth in the ACC in rebounding with 38.2 rebounds. Omier leads the Hurricanes with 9.8 boards.

The Tigers are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 84.7 points, 15.5 more per game than the 69.2 Clemson allows. Clemson scores 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than Miami (FL) allows (69.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 17.6 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

PJ Hall is scoring 20.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

