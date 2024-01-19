Omier and the Miami Hurricanes take on conference foe Syracuse

Miami Hurricanes (12-5, 3-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (12-5, 3-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Syracuse and Miami (FL) will play on Saturday.

The Orange have gone 8-0 in home games. Syracuse averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hurricanes are 3-3 in conference play. Miami (FL) is second in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.5.

Syracuse is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Orange. Quadir Copeland is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Omier is averaging 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Kyshawn George is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.