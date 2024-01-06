Omaha visits Parker and Idaho State

Omaha Mavericks (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Omaha Mavericks (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the Omaha Mavericks after Brayden Parker scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 95-82 overtime loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Bengals have gone 3-2 at home. Idaho State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 1-6 away from home. Omaha ranks eighth in the Summit League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 3.9.

Idaho State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Omaha allows. Omaha averages 72.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.5 Idaho State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Parker is shooting 59.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Frankie Fidler is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

