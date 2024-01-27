Omaha visits Denver following Bruner’s 49-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-8, 4-2 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Omaha Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-8, 4-2 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Omaha Mavericks after Tommy Bruner scored 49 points in Denver’s 111-110 overtime victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers have gone 8-1 in home games. Denver is sixth in college basketball averaging 86.1 points and is shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Mavericks have gone 3-4 against Summit League opponents. Omaha leads the Summit League scoring 12.5 fast break points per game.

Denver scores 86.1 points, 15.2 more per game than the 70.9 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 74.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 80.2 Denver allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is shooting 44.6% and averaging 26.3 points for the Pioneers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

