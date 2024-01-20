Omaha hosts UMKC following Sutton’s 20-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (10-10, 3-2 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMKC Kangaroos (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (10-10, 3-2 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 90-87 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks are 8-1 in home games. Omaha is the best team in the Summit League with 12.7 fast break points.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-3 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Omaha averages 74.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.3 UMKC allows. UMKC has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Kangaroos face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.7 points. Frankie Fidler is shooting 47.0% and averaging 23.6 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Jamar Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 11 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.