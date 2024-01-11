Omaha and North Dakota square off for conference matchup

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks visit Frankie Fidler and the Omaha Mavericks in Summit League action Thursday.

The Mavericks are 6-1 in home games. Omaha is second in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-2 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is third in the Summit League with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 2.0.

Omaha scores 72.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.0 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 73.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 68.7 Omaha gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Omot is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

