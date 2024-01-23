Olivari leads Xavier against No. 17 Creighton after 27-point game

Xavier Musketeers (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-5, 5-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Xavier Musketeers (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-5, 5-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays after Quincy Olivari scored 27 points in Xavier’s 92-91 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays are 8-1 in home games. Creighton is third in the Big East scoring 79.2 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Musketeers have gone 4-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier is eighth in the Big East giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Creighton averages 79.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 70.9 Xavier allows. Xavier averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Creighton allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Alexander is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Olivari is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 18.1 points. Desmond Claude is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.