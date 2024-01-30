Ole Miss puts home win streak on the line against Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-3, 4-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-3, 4-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss will try to keep its 13-game home win streak intact when the Rebels take on Mississippi State.

The Rebels are 12-0 in home games. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 5.0.

Ole Miss makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

