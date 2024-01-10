Ole Miss hosts Florida after Brakefield’s 22-point game

Florida Gators (10-4, 0-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (10-4, 0-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -2.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the Florida Gators after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 90-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels are 9-0 in home games. Ole Miss is eighth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Gators have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Florida has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Gators square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 16.4 points and 2.1 steals. Allen Flanigan is averaging 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

