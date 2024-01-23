Ole Miss and Arkansas meet in conference showdown

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allen Flanigan and the Ole Miss Rebels host Tramon Mark and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels have gone 11-0 at home. Ole Miss averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 in SEC play. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Ole Miss averages 76.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 77.6 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Davonte Davis is averaging 6.7 points for the Razorbacks. Mark is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

