Old Dominion visits Troy following Eugene’s 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts the Old Dominion Monarchs after Christyon Eugene scored 20 points in Troy’s 72-65 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 in home games. Troy is second in the Sun Belt scoring 82.4 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Monarchs are 0-2 in conference play. Old Dominion gives up 76.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Troy averages 82.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 76.3 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Troy allows.

The Trojans and Monarchs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 15 points for the Monarchs. Vasean Allette is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

