Old Dominion visits Marshall following Martin’s 24-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-16, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-11, 6-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-16, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-11, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Nate Martin scored 24 points in Marshall’s 83-67 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 7-4 in home games. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Monarchs are 1-9 in conference play. Old Dominion is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall averages 75.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 77.3 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 71.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 76.0 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 14.1 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15.9 points. Vasean Allette is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

