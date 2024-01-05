Old Dominion visits Dominguez and Arkansas State

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces the Old Dominion Monarchs after Dyondre Dominguez scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 109-83 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Red Wolves are 3-1 in home games. Arkansas State has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Monarchs are 0-3 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Vasean Allette averaging 8.4.

Arkansas State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Monarchs match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Allette is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Monarchs. Tyrone Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.