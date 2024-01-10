Old Dominion plays Georgia State after Allette’s 28-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Vasean Allette scored 28 points in Old Dominion’s 90-75 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 38.6 rebounds. Jay’Den Turner leads the Panthers with 8.4 boards.

The Monarchs are 0-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 70.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 74.7 Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Monarchs meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Allette is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

