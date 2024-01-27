Old Dominion hosts Moore and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-16, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-15, 1-8 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-16, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-15, 1-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Tyren Moore scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 84-74 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Monarchs have gone 4-5 in home games. Old Dominion allows 77.4 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Moore averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Eren Banks is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

