Okros scores 22 as Drexel defeats Elon 89-69

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Mate Okros scored 22 points as Drexel beat Elon 89-69 on Saturday night.

Okros shot 7 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (12-6, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Amari Williams scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Luke House had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Phoenix (8-9, 1-3) were led in scoring by Rob Higgins, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Sam Sherry added 13 points and two blocks for Elon. In addition, LA Pratt had 12 points.

