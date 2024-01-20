Okpara scores 18 points to lead Harvard past Pennsylvania 70-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chisom Okpara scored 18 points as Harvard beat Pennsylvania 70-61 on Saturday night. Okpara shot 7 for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chisom Okpara scored 18 points as Harvard beat Pennsylvania 70-61 on Saturday night.

Okpara shot 7 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Crimson (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League). Louis Lesmond scored 17 points, finishing 5 of 11 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line. Malik Mack was 6 of 16 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Nick Spinoso led the Quakers (9-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Tyler Perkins added 12 points for Pennsylvania. In addition, Andrew Laczkowski had nine points and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Harvard hosts Yale and Pennsylvania plays Columbia on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

