Okpara and Harvard host Pennsylvania

Harvard Crimson (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 1-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Chisom Okpara scored 20 points in Harvard’s 74-72 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Quakers have gone 8-1 at home. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 15.9 assists per game led by Nick Spinoso averaging 3.6.

The Crimson are 0-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Pennsylvania scores 76.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 71.9 Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 72.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 72.2 Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Crimson meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Malik Mack is averaging 18.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Crimson. Okpara is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

