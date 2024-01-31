Oklahoma tops No. 2 Kansas State 66-63, ending Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 2 Kansas State 66-63 on Wednesday…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 2 Kansas State 66-63 on Wednesday night and the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak.

Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens each added 10 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1 Big 12), which outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final quarter even though the Sooners were held without a field goal for the game’s final 3:04.

The game was tied at 59 with 4:09 left before Vann hit consecutive baskets. Her last one was the Sooners’ final one of the game.

Neither team scored again until Sahara Williams made the second of two free throws with 39 seconds left.

Brylee Glenn then scored to get Kansas State within 64-61 with 28 seconds left. After Keys hit one of of two from the foul line, Serena Sundell hit a basket with 8 seconds remaining to make it 65-63.

Nevaeh Tot was then fouled and hit only one free throw giving the Wildcats one more chance. Sundell’s 3 just before the buzzer was off.

Gisela Sanchez scored 18 points and Sundell added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-1), who were looking to set a school record for consecutive wins in conference play.

Kansas State’s only other loss this season came against then-No. 5 Iowa on Nov. 26.

The Wildcats scored the game’s first seven points — five by Sanchez — and led 16-14 after one quarter. Oklahoma took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Keys early in the second and extended it to 19-16 on a layup by Sahara Williams. The game was tied 33-all at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats lost for the first time in four games without injured All-American Ayoka Lee, who hasn’t played since Jan. 13. Her teammates have picked up the slack, with seven players averaging at least six points each.

Oklahoma: The Sooners won for the first time in 20 years against teams ranked in the top two, improving to 2-31 all time. The only other win came against No. 2 Texas on March 13, 2004, in the Big 12 championship game.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Visits No. 12 Texas on Sunday.

Oklahoma: Visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

