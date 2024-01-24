Oklahoma tops No. 10 Texas 91-87 behind strong effort from Vann

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skylar Vann had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Payton Verhulst scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skylar Vann had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Payton Verhulst scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat No. 10 Texas 91-87 on Wednesday night.

Texas (18-3, 5-3 Big 12), which trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter, cut the deficit to one on a basket in the lane by Madison Booker with 59 seconds left. But Lexy Keys made a 3-pointer from the left corner 19 seconds later for Oklahoma.

Booker then banked in a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left, but Nevaeh Tot’s free throw put the game out of reach.

Keys scored 15 for the Sooners (12-6, 6-1). Tot made 10 of the Sooners’ 21 assists.

Booker, a freshman, scored a season-best 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Texas senior Shay Holle scored a career-high 22, converting 10 of 12 from the field.

No. 21 CREIGHTON 77, GEORGETOWN 72

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, Morgan Maly added 20 and Creighton edged Georgetown.

Emma Ronsiek had 15 points and Maddie Mogensen scored 11 for the Bluejays (15-3, 6-2 Big East).

Brianna Scott led Georgetown with 17 points off the bench and fellow reserve Jada Claude scored 14. Kelsey Ransom scored 14, Victoria Rivera 11 and Graceann Bennett 10 for the Hoyas (14-5, 4-4).

Georgetown opened the second half with a 19-8 run, the last five points coming on a 3-pointer by Claude and a layup by Scott that tied it at 51 with 2:55 to go. The Hoyas took a 54-53 lead on a layup by Ransom. Jensen hit two free throws for Creighton and Scott answered with one for Georgetown to tie it at 55 heading to the fourth.

The teams traded baskets and the lead four times in a row until Jensen completed a four-point play and followed with a layup that gave Creighton a 67-62 lead near the five-minute mark. Creighton’s lead went from 5 to 3 and back to 5 11 times in a row over the final five-plus minutes. Ronsiek scored twice in the paint in the final minute to wrap it up.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.