Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech following Isaacs’ 21-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Pop Isaacs scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 78-67 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

Texas Tech averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 10.4 more points per game (75.0) than Texas Tech allows (64.6).

The Red Raiders and Cowboys meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaacs is shooting 36.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Javon Small is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.