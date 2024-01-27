Oklahoma State plays West Virginia on home losing streak

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-12, 2-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-11, 0-6 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-12, 2-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-11, 0-6 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks to stop its three-game home slide with a victory over West Virginia.

The Cowboys are 7-5 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-4 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 68.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 69.6 Oklahoma State gives up to opponents.

The Cowboys and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Quinn Slazinski is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

