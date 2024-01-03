Oklahoma State jumps out early, routs Chicago State 72-53 for 5th straight win

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 13 points, Eric Dailey Jr. and Javon Small added 12 points apiece and…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 13 points, Eric Dailey Jr. and Javon Small added 12 points apiece and Oklahoma State beat Chicago State 72-53 on Wednesday night.

Thompson, who entered averaging 16.3 points in his last three games, was 4 of 11 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Dailey and Small were a combined 8-of-18 shooting overall. Dailey grabbed nine and Small had seven of the Cowboys’ 43 rebounds. Brandon Garrison blocked four shots and chipped in six points for Oklahoma State (8-5).

Jahsean Corbett had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Chicago State (7-14), which has lost five in a row.

Oklahoma State shot 58% (15 of 26) from the floor, made half of its 12 3-point attempts and all seven free throws to build a 43-25 lead at the break. Thompson scored 11 points in the first half while Dailey, Small and Quion Williams each chipped in seven points.

The Cowboys scored the first seven points of the second half and led 50-25. It was their largest lead of the game.

Oklahoma State (8-5) wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a five-game winning streak and will open Big 12 Conference play on Saturday with a home game against No. 18 Baylor.

Chicago State plays at UTEP on Sunday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.