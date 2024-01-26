Oklahoma State faces West Virginia on home slide

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-12, 2-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-11, 0-6 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-12, 2-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-11, 0-6 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays West Virginia looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Cowboys are 7-5 in home games. Oklahoma State is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-4 in conference games. West Virginia has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oklahoma State scores 71.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 72.7 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowboys and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Cowboys.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13.4 points for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.