Oklahoma State Cowboys face the TCU Horned Frogs on 5-game losing streak

TCU Horned Frogs (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-10, 0-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks to stop its five-game skid when the Cowboys play TCU.

The Cowboys have gone 7-4 in home games. Oklahoma State is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 5.7.

Oklahoma State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.1 per game TCU gives up. TCU scores 13.5 more points per game (82.9) than Oklahoma State allows (69.4).

The Cowboys and Horned Frogs face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Miller is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

