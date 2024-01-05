Okani and UIC host Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 85-73 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Flames are 3-3 on their home court. UIC is fourth in the MVC with 15.1 assists per game led by Christian Jones averaging 5.1.

The Beacons are 0-3 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

UIC is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UIC allows.

The Flames and Beacons match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Flames. Okani is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for UIC.

Isaiah Stafford averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Cooper Schwieger is shooting 53.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

