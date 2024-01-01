Okani and the UIC Flames visit conference foe Murray State

UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toby Okani and the UIC Flames take on Jacobi Wood and the Murray State Racers in MVC play Tuesday.

The Racers are 4-3 on their home court. Murray State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Flames are 0-2 in conference games. UIC is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Murray State makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). UIC averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Murray State allows.

The Racers and Flames meet Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 15.1 points for the Flames. Okani is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

