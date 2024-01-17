Ojiako, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-11, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (2-15, 2-3 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-11, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (2-15, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyren Moore and the Georgia Southern Eagles host John Ojiako and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 1-11 record against teams above .500.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 76.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 80.2 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 14.6 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Kylan Blackmon is averaging 12.9 points for the Chanticleers. Ojiako is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

