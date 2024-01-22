Ohio visits Akron after Freeman’s 23-point game

Ohio Bobcats (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-4, 6-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Ohio Bobcats (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-4, 6-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Ohio Bobcats after Enrique Freeman scored 23 points in Akron’s 77-71 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Zips have gone 8-0 at home. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Kaleb Thornton averaging 3.0.

The Bobcats are 3-3 in MAC play. Ohio averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Akron makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Ohio averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Akron gives up.

The Zips and Bobcats face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Hunter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Freeman is shooting 61.3% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

