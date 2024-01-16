Ohio takes on Central Michigan in conference matchup

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (7-9, 1-3 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (7-9, 1-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Pritchard and the Central Michigan Chippewas take on Jaylin Hunter and the Ohio Bobcats in MAC action Tuesday.

The Bobcats have gone 5-3 in home games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Chippewas are 3-1 in conference matchups. Central Michigan averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Ohio is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shereef Mitchell is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bobcats. Elmore James is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Brian Taylor is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.