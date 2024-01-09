Ohio State puts home win streak on the line against No. 15 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Buckeyes take on No. 15 Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-1 in home games. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 4.9.

The Badgers are 3-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 2.8.

Ohio State averages 78.1 points, 12.2 more per game than the 65.9 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

AJ Storr is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Badgers. Crowl is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

