Ohio State hosts Rutgers after Gayle’s 32-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 32 points in Ohio State’s 78-75 overtime victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 on their home court. Ohio State scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 in conference games. Rutgers is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State averages 79.3 points, 17.9 more per game than the 61.4 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 67.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 64.9 Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.3 points. Bruce Thornton is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Aundre Hyatt averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 54.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

