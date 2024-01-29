Ohio State and No. 10 Illinois meet for conference showdown

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Domask and the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini take on Bruce Thornton and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten action.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-2 in home games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 2.3.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 5.8.

Ohio State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Domask is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.