Ohio hosts Northern Illinois following Coit’s 21-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Ohio Bobcats after David Coit scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 73-51 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats have gone 4-3 at home. Ohio averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-1 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is fourth in the MAC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Ohio scores 79.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 78.0 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Coit is averaging 18.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.