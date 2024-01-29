Ohio and Buffalo face off in conference matchup

Buffalo Bulls (2-17, 1-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-10, 4-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAC…

Buffalo Bulls (2-17, 1-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-10, 4-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Ohio and Buffalo square off on Tuesday.

The Bobcats are 7-3 on their home court. Ohio ranks third in the MAC in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Bulls are 1-6 against conference opponents. Buffalo has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

Ohio scores 77.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 79.3 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 67.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 71.0 Ohio allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Sy Chatman is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

